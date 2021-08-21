Previous
Riding the Frisco Greenway Trail by samae
Photo 1149

Riding the Frisco Greenway Trail

Ross and I loaded up the bikes and drove to an old railroad that has been converted to walking biking trails -thank goodness most of it was in the shade since it was very hot today. Was a great day


21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Barrgun
That's the life.
August 21st, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
They have built it up well with an even surface and of course kept free from weeds!
August 21st, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
August 21st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful trail!
August 21st, 2021  
