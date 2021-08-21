Sign up
Photo 1149
Riding the Frisco Greenway Trail
Ross and I loaded up the bikes and drove to an old railroad that has been converted to walking biking trails -thank goodness most of it was in the shade since it was very hot today. Was a great day
Thanks for stopping by
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Barrgun
That's the life.
August 21st, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
They have built it up well with an even surface and of course kept free from weeds!
August 21st, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
August 21st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful trail!
August 21st, 2021
