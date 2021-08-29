Different boats for different folks

We recently sold our 2 sit-on top kayaks. After I got my sit-in I knew I’d never want to paddle my sit-on. Ross never liked to go with me or for very far. He didn’t feel stable or comfortable in his sit-on.



I kept telling him he might like a sit-in. He tried mine , but he felt he was going to flip.



Thus the reason we took a trip to the kayak shop yesterday. He tried out several, then settled on this one. It’s heavy (60#) but made for stability - can even fish out of it if wish.



It’s a win for me because now he will be willing to go with me more often.