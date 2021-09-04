Previous
Peppers peppers peppers by samae
Photo 1163

Peppers peppers peppers

I am getting overwhelmed with peppers in my garden. We are having a Labor Day party on Monday. I think I will announce all you can pick peppers!


The orange are habanero and the red are Serrano

Thanks for stopping by
Beautiful colors
