Photo 1167
Afternoon shine
I know it’s not always the best thing to take a photo in the middle of afternoon, but I thought I’d share what the lily in yesterday’s photo looks like when the sun shines on it. It’s like it opens up and smiling. Or something…
Thanks for stopping by
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
5
0
sarah
ace
@samae
1710
photos
175
followers
172
following
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1161
410
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
8th September 2021 1:07pm
Tags
water
,
lily
Barrgun
Beautiful, you know we have to take the opportunity when it comes. I don't want to miss a shot because it is the wrong time of day.
September 8th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
September 8th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Simply beautiful!
September 8th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty!
September 8th, 2021
Suzie Townsend
ace
Thank you for sharing the open flower. It is so lovely!
September 8th, 2021
