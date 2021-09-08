Previous
Afternoon shine by samae
Photo 1167

Afternoon shine

I know it’s not always the best thing to take a photo in the middle of afternoon, but I thought I’d share what the lily in yesterday’s photo looks like when the sun shines on it. It’s like it opens up and smiling. Or something…


Thanks for stopping by
sarah

@samae
Barrgun
Beautiful, you know we have to take the opportunity when it comes. I don't want to miss a shot because it is the wrong time of day.
September 8th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
September 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Simply beautiful!
September 8th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty!
September 8th, 2021  
Suzie Townsend ace
Thank you for sharing the open flower. It is so lovely!
September 8th, 2021  
