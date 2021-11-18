Sign up
Photo 1229
Below the Dam
We took a drive down below the dam. Was hoping for more color, but it was still a beautiful day.
Thanks for comments on "barn with a view". Greatly appreciate your time.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Views
1
1
365
18th November 2021 2:12pm
Tags
dam
