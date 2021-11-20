Previous
Last paddle by samae
Photo 1231

Last paddle

…maybe

I never want to put her away for long

20th November 2021

sarah

ace
@samae
Mags ace
Both are nice looking!
November 20th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Love both of these - they're so colorful - and you never know when you'll have a pleasant warm winter day!
November 20th, 2021  
Ian George ace
They look so tempting.
November 20th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Great captures and colors
November 21st, 2021  
