Photo 1231
Last paddle
…maybe
I never want to put her away for long
Thanks for stopping by
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
4
2
sarah
ace
@samae
1798
photos
176
followers
178
following
337% complete
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1227
1228
136
430
1229
1230
431
1231
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
sister
,
fall
,
lake
,
kayaks
Mags
ace
Both are nice looking!
November 20th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love both of these - they're so colorful - and you never know when you'll have a pleasant warm winter day!
November 20th, 2021
Ian George
ace
They look so tempting.
November 20th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Great captures and colors
November 21st, 2021
