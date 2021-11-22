Previous
It’s my hubby’s birthday week and looks like our boys are not going to be able to come home for Thanksgiving—-so we are running away LOL we are leaving today in our Rv for a week. Not sure if I will have internet access, but I’ll try to keep up.


Have a great week
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Pat Knowles ace
Great idea….take the chance & have a lovely time.
November 22nd, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a pretty shot! Enjoy your escape!
November 22nd, 2021  
