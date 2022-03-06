Previous
Winter isn't done by samae
Winter isn't done

Even though we were near 80* the last few days, old man winter is not done yet. Forecasting cold weather yet again.

Taken a few weeks ago.

Nice winter landscape
March 7th, 2022  
