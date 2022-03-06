Sign up
Photo 1312
Winter isn't done
Even though we were near 80* the last few days, old man winter is not done yet. Forecasting cold weather yet again.
Taken a few weeks ago.
Thanks for stopping by.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
sarah
ace
@samae
Tags
snow
winter
amyK
ace
Nice winter landscape
March 7th, 2022
