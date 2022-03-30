Sign up
Photo 1333
On the prowl
Saw this guy crossing the street toward our yard. Hoping he hasn’t found the babies. Still no sign of them, but it’s been raining most of the day
Thanks as always for stopping by
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
sarah
ace
@samae
Mags
ace
So cool to be able to shoot a fox!
March 30th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice shot
March 30th, 2022
