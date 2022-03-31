Sign up
Photo 1334
March ending with a roar
Miserable —calling for below freezing temps and possible snow
Where did spring go ?
Thanks for stopping by
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
1
1
sarah
ace
@samae
1928
photos
168
followers
175
following
365% complete
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1328
453
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
31st March 2022 5:09pm
bruni
ace
Nice capture. is this a lilac tree? I can't really speak of spring, there's still snow on the grass and today we had storm warnings of 90 km of wind. it was awful. let's see what April will bring us.
March 31st, 2022
