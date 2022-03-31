Previous
March ending with a roar by samae
Photo 1334

March ending with a roar

Miserable —calling for below freezing temps and possible snow

Where did spring go ?

Thanks for stopping by
Nice capture. is this a lilac tree? I can't really speak of spring, there's still snow on the grass and today we had storm warnings of 90 km of wind. it was awful. let's see what April will bring us.
March 31st, 2022  
