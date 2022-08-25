Sign up
Photo 1416
veins
I don't know the name of this plant, but I really love the veins and the textures of it.
thanks for stopping by. Sorry to be behind in commenting. I will catch up tomorrow.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
4
4
sarah
ace
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here's a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
2027
photos
159
followers
165
following
387% complete
View this month »
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
25th August 2022 5:01pm
Tags
plant
Mags
ace
Beautiful whatever it is!
August 25th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Nice detail!
August 25th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
This is like a gorgeous painting worthy of hanging on the wall
August 25th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful detail!
August 25th, 2022
