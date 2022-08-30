Sign up
Photo 1419
Bike rack
This Is a bike rack made of metal at the meditation Park complete with a air pump station. The sculpture is green (school colors) but I thought I’d change to b&w.
the emblem Inside the “front tire” is the schools logo for medicine
Thanks for stopping by
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
sarah
ace
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here's a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how cute!
August 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh wow! How unique!
August 30th, 2022
Babs
ace
This is brilliant, what a clever idea.
August 30th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice bw
August 30th, 2022
