Bike rack by samae
Photo 1419

Bike rack

This Is a bike rack made of metal at the meditation Park complete with a air pump station. The sculpture is green (school colors) but I thought I’d change to b&w.
the emblem Inside the “front tire” is the schools logo for medicine

30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

sarah

ace
@samae
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how cute!
August 30th, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh wow! How unique!
August 30th, 2022  
Babs ace
This is brilliant, what a clever idea.
August 30th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice bw
August 30th, 2022  
