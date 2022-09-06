Sign up
Photo 1421
Ollie
Spent time with my sister today and got to play with this cutie patootie
Sorry been out of pocket—crunch time for wedding. I haven’t even touched my camera in weeks 😵💫
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
sarah
ace
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here’s a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
2034
photos
158
followers
163
following
Tags
ollie
Joan Robillard
ace
What a cutie
September 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
What a sweet fur baby!!!
September 6th, 2022
