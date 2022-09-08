Previous
Loaded and ready to yak

So excited my bff Linda says her back is feeling better and she wants to yak in the morning!
She’s had several injections to relieve her pain -hopefully this last one did the trick

We are just venturing into my cove here tomorrow a.m. to see how she does. the white pelicans are here at the lake, so hopefully we will be floating among them very soon
I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
