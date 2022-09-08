Sign up
Photo 1423
Loaded and ready to yak
So excited my bff Linda says her back is feeling better and she wants to yak in the morning!
She’s had several injections to relieve her pain -hopefully this last one did the trick
We are just venturing into my cove here tomorrow a.m. to see how she does. the white pelicans are here at the lake, so hopefully we will be floating among them very soon
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
sarah
ace
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here’s a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
Tags
bff
,
kayak
,
linda
