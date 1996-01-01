Sign up
Like monkeys
I was quite terrified seeing these men clamoring all over the roof. If you look close enough you will see ropes. One guy started to slip and grabbed the rope. Oh please Lord, don't let anyone fall!
thanks again for comments and favs.
1st January 1996
1st Jan 96
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Tags
house
,
roofers
marlboromaam
ace
It's so nerve racking when they do any kind of repair around your home. LOL! You'll get through it. I did. =)
October 8th, 2020
