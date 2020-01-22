Previous
One of Two Red leather chairs by samae
247 / 365

One of Two Red leather chairs

Super pleased with these. Was a bit nervous that we picked red leather for these chair, but they are gorgeous.

Still waiting for 2 large Navajo floor rugs to arrive to complete our renovation .

We had our old furniture for 25years. These ought to last just as long.
Photo Details

