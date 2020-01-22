Sign up
247 / 365
One of Two Red leather chairs
Super pleased with these. Was a bit nervous that we picked red leather for these chair, but they are gorgeous.
Still waiting for 2 large Navajo floor rugs to arrive to complete our renovation .
We had our old furniture for 25years. These ought to last just as long.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
910
photos
124
followers
94
following
67% complete
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
245
246
568
569
570
571
247
572
Views
0
Album
extra 1
Tags
new
,
leather
,
chair
,
furniture
