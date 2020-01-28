Previous
Next
Trestle reflections by samae
248 / 365

Trestle reflections

After consulting my biggest critic and cheerleader - he liked this shot best so ... here ya go ... he is probably right
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
They're both really nice - and the blues in this one are awesome - the lines on the trestle really stand out.
January 29th, 2020  
Dianne
I like this one the best too. Very well seen.
January 29th, 2020  
amyK ace
Went back and forth between the two...both are lovely scenes. I’m leaning towards the other as my favorite though.
January 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise