Blue eyes by samae
274 / 365

Blue eyes

This is Emma (Emmie). She fell the other day and chipped her front baby tooth, but she is Still beautiful.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
75% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is adorable.
July 9th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful portrait.
July 9th, 2020  
