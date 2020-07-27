Previous
Next
Fixer upper by samae
281 / 365

Fixer upper

Sooc .... I thought about adding textures, but I didn’t like how they looked. The sky and the contrast of colors had me.

Thanks for stopping by
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Such a good angle to pick up all the color
July 27th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I like this one, too.
July 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise