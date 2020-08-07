Previous
Play....adjusted - version #2 by samae
Play....adjusted - version #2

Maybe I have played too long, but I decided I like this version cropped image better.

better on Black if you have the time.


Thanks for taking a look
sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can't believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it' seems to be...
Milanie ace
This is real nice cropped, I agree
August 8th, 2020  
sarah ace
@milaniet thanks Milanie —I knew something was nagging me about this one -guess it does pay to walk away and come back With fresh eyes🙄
August 8th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
I like this one, too!
August 8th, 2020  
