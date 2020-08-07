Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
284 / 365
Play....adjusted - version #2
Maybe I have played too long, but I decided I like this version cropped image better.
better on Black if you have the time.
Thanks for taking a look
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1155
photos
156
followers
133
following
77% complete
View this month »
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
Latest from all albums
765
283
766
767
768
769
770
284
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extra 1
Taken
7th August 2020 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
hosta
Milanie
ace
This is real nice cropped, I agree
August 8th, 2020
sarah
ace
@milaniet
thanks Milanie —I knew something was nagging me about this one -guess it does pay to walk away and come back With fresh eyes🙄
August 8th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
I like this one, too!
August 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close