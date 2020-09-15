Previous
Toe Boards by samae
Toe Boards

I think that is what they are called. Our roof is very steep, so they put these boards down and place the packages of shingles on them. They also create a walkway for them.

They tell us that due to the size of the roof, it will take about 4 days to complete.
sarah

