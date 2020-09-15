Sign up
298 / 365
Toe Boards
I think that is what they are called. Our roof is very steep, so they put these boards down and place the packages of shingles on them. They also create a walkway for them.
They tell us that due to the size of the roof, it will take about 4 days to complete.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
extra 1
Taken
15th September 2020 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roofers
