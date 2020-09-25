Sign up
Our pond
We have a waterfall wall and the pond on the raised terrace in the patio. Workers are here today building the roof over our outdoor kitchen which butts up to the pond. Dogs are going nuts.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
