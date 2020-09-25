Previous
Our pond by samae
302 / 365

Our pond

We have a waterfall wall and the pond on the raised terrace in the patio. Workers are here today building the roof over our outdoor kitchen which butts up to the pond. Dogs are going nuts.

25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

sarah

samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
