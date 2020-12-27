Sign up
Christmas memories
The house has all gone quiet, as our Josh, Glenna and Zac and Emilie have left to go to back their homes in Kansas City and Oklahoma City. It was a wonderful having them home for the holiday.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can't believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it' seems to be...
1348
photos
159
followers
147
following
88% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extra 1
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
24th December 2020 8:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
Such a pretty tree! Hope you get to see them again soon, Sarah!
December 28th, 2020
amyK
ace
Lovely tree. Glad you got to enjoy your family!
December 28th, 2020
