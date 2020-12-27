Previous
Christmas memories by samae
322 / 365

Christmas memories

The house has all gone quiet, as our Josh, Glenna and Zac and Emilie have left to go to back their homes in Kansas City and Oklahoma City. It was a wonderful having them home for the holiday.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Such a pretty tree! Hope you get to see them again soon, Sarah!
December 28th, 2020  
amyK ace
Lovely tree. Glad you got to enjoy your family!
December 28th, 2020  
