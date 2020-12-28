Sign up
Previous
Next
323 / 365
Engaged
This is our eldest son Josh (you may remember seeing photos here that I have taken of him flying the Blackhawk helicopter airliner jet) and his gal Glenna. He purposed and she said YES ! We couldn’t be happier.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
engaged
Clare Gadsby
ace
wonderful news! our eldest son is josh as well :)
December 28th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet shot. Congratulations to them.
December 29th, 2020
