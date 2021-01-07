Sign up
Where’d he go ?
Kind of thought it was funny the way they seemed to look at one another after teenager flew off
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
1
1
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can't believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it' seems to be...
Tags
eagles
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful capture!
January 7th, 2021
