Photo 382
Blimp
Saw th Goodyear blimp landing today at the airport. Was fun to see.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
We used to see them all the time when their home was still in Akron, Ohio. It was always a treat when one flew over.
June 10th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 11th, 2021
