Emergency Room

Well... we let the dogs out of the truck to do their business. Croz decided he needed to do his business. He then proceeded to roll in a freshly made BISON dung that was about 12" in diameter. Ross got upset and thought well he will ride in the back of the truck in the camper shell. When Ross tried to pick him up, Croz freaked. I know he is getting old and he probably hurts, but he didn't like that at all. So 2 hours later Ross had 5 stitches in his left hand and bandaged right. Croz has never bit us before in the 10 rs years we've had him. It was a bonehead move on Ross's part and he admits it. I found some napkins and an old towel and we wiped Croz down as best we could and put him in the back seat with Dori. You could just tell by the look in Croz's eyes he felt so bad.





So that was not a fun way to end our very fun day.