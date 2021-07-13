The Making of a movie

This little town of Pawhuska - better known for the home of The Pioneer Woman from food network, is being transformed into a movie set. Part of the town is transformed back to 1920 with dirt roads, a train station was built with steam engines. The movie, Flowers of the Killer movie is a movie directed by Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo Decaprio and Robert Di Niro . It's a true story about the Osage Indians being killed for the oil. Sadly we didn't see any stars just big white tents and we couldn't get very close. Yesterday I did hear that Leonardo was spotted in Tulsa. Oh well.here is info on the movie if you are interested