Beaming Ear to Ear by samae
Beaming Ear to Ear

Our son Zac sent me this photo today. I assume it is for the year book. That smile is all I need to know...one happy boy for getting in to medical school. Made me smile too.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Photo Details

