Photo 405
Charolais Cows
My these are big cows. Mature bulls can weigh from 2,000 to well over 2,500 lbs. We don't see this kind very often around here.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
sarah
ace
@samae
1679
photos
179
followers
173
following
Views
1
Album
extra 1
Taken
14th August 2021 3:00pm
Tags
cows
,
charolais
