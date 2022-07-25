Sign up
Photo 457
Spitting frog tea pet
I think I have shared this pet before. To play with this pet, I first let it soak in cold water. Then during the tea ceremony I pour the hot tea over the frog. He then spits water out of his mouth. Silly I know, but it always makes me laugh.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th July 2022 1:31pm
Mags
ace
So cute!!!
July 25th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
That is cute!
July 25th, 2022
