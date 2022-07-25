Previous
Next
Spitting frog tea pet by samae
Photo 457

Spitting frog tea pet

I think I have shared this pet before. To play with this pet, I first let it soak in cold water. Then during the tea ceremony I pour the hot tea over the frog. He then spits water out of his mouth. Silly I know, but it always makes me laugh.

Thanks for stopping by
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

sarah

ace
@samae
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
So cute!!!
July 25th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
That is cute!
July 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise