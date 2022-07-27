Previous
Golden Monkey Black Tea by samae
Golden Monkey Black Tea

Golden Monkey is a delicious black tea. It has a gorgeous amber reddish brown infusion and is sweet, smooth with hints of clover honey and roasted potato ...so says the catalog I buy it from LOL....I just happen to like it !
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Suzanne ace
Your tea paraphernalia photos are really interesting to me as a committed tea drinker. I like this one, particularly.
July 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
Nice POV!
July 27th, 2022  
