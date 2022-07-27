Sign up
Photo 459
Golden Monkey Black Tea
Golden Monkey is a delicious black tea. It has a gorgeous amber reddish brown infusion and is sweet, smooth with hints of clover honey and roasted potato ...so says the catalog I buy it from LOL....I just happen to like it !
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
2
0
sarah
ace
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here’s a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
1996
photos
164
followers
171
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
extra 1
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th July 2022 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monkey
,
golden
,
tea
Suzanne
ace
Your tea paraphernalia photos are really interesting to me as a committed tea drinker. I like this one, particularly.
July 27th, 2022
Mags
ace
Nice POV!
July 27th, 2022
