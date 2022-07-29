White Tea and Koi

Here is a view of the koi fish inlaid in my tea set. The koi fish raised in the ceramic.



My tea selection today is white tea. White tea is processed with minimal handling from handpicking to drying to ensure the freshest taste possible. White tea has 0% oxidation which means less processing. The buds and young leaves are not exposed to sunlight. The buds are plucked before they open and then withered and air dried in the shade. Unlike black tea, which are fully oxidized resulting in dark rich cup of tea with high amounts of caffeine . White tea has higher amounts of antioxidants and a delicate flavor. White tea supposedly has healthy benefits such as anticancer, anti obesity and anti aging.