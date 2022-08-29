Sign up
Photo 465
More of the park
This school is state of the art and they have so many out of box thinking ideas for their expansion. It is going to fun to see this school grow over coming years.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
1
0
sarah
ace
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here’s a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
2030
photos
158
followers
163
following
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
465
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
extra 1
Privacy
Public
Tags
park
,
arcom
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 30th, 2022
