Time for a smoke
I thought this was kind of funny. I watched these guys just leaped up on my roof with the greatest of ease. Then they sit down to have a smoke.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
sarah
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can't believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it' seems to be...
1214
photos
157
followers
141
following
Views
2
Album
extra 2
Taken
15th September 2020 1:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
roofers
