Previous
Next
So it begins...finally by samae
111 / 365

So it begins...finally

After suffering severe hail damage back in April, we are finally getting a new roof. So much for a quiet day at home finally after 5 days of not being home while moving my sister.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
A beautiful house
October 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise