Buche de Noel by samae
Buche de Noel

Emilie (r) who is from Paris showing Glenna how to make the macaroon mushrooms for the log.

And if you look close...Glenna said “Yes”
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can't believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it' seems to be...
31% complete

marlboromaam ace
They look like they're having fun together.
December 28th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Such fun. I want some
December 28th, 2020  
