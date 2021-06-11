Previous
Finally …
Finally …

Got her on the water
sarah

ace
@samae
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful reflections and great pov.
June 11th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful shot and pov, enjoy the peace on water.
June 11th, 2021  
