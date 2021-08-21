Sign up
133 / 365
Happy me
After not riding since 6/25/19 I am so happy to be back on a bike! I have always ridden , but when our kids were little we carried them everywhere in a burley to trail a bikes to their own bikes.
S when I saw this tee shirt in the bike shop today -I just knew I had to have it
Cycling is just a part of me and always will be
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
sarah
ace
@samae
1690
photos
178
followers
173
following
View this month »
Tags
new
,
tee
Islandgirl
ace
Nice T-shirt.................I love it!
I hear you about cycling, I feel the same way!
August 21st, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
You sound like me - always had bikes! But I haven't ridden for a whole year due to recuperation and covid! I am about to take my first ride and just hope I don't fall off!
August 21st, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love this t-shirt - makes me feel happy
August 22nd, 2021
I hear you about cycling, I feel the same way!