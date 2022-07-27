Sign up
Golden Elephant Tea Pet
This elephant changes colors as the hot tea is poured over her which I think is quite fun. This particular pet has a peg stand which goes into the holes on the tea table. Comes in handy to help keep track of how many infusions have happened.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
sarah
ace
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here's a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
1996
photos
164
followers
171
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
extra 2
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th July 2022 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
,
pet
Joan Robillard
ace
I just got a sippy cup at rehab that turns blue when you add cold drink. I think it is cool too.
July 27th, 2022
Mags
ace
What a lovely little fellow!
July 27th, 2022
