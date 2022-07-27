Previous
Golden Elephant Tea Pet by samae
Golden Elephant Tea Pet

This elephant changes colors as the hot tea is poured over her which I think is quite fun. This particular pet has a peg stand which goes into the holes on the tea table. Comes in handy to help keep track of how many infusions have happened.
Joan Robillard ace
I just got a sippy cup at rehab that turns blue when you add cold drink. I think it is cool too.
July 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
What a lovely little fellow!
July 27th, 2022  
