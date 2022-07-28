Previous
Tea time by samae
146 / 365

Tea time

Tea is ready.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

sarah

ace
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here’s a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
40% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely! I used to have some mugs with the same color and patina.
July 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
I am loving your tea set photos, quite a collection you have got, so interesting.
July 28th, 2022  
