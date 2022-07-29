Sign up
147 / 365
My first tea pet
This tea pet actually came with my tea tray. It changes color when you share your tea with him. He also has a peg so I can move him to different holes in the tray to help keep count of the number of infusions.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
sarah
@samae
Hello there not sure what happened to my old narrative so here’s a new one. I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
Milanie
ace
I can see why he caught your eye and started you on your collection
July 29th, 2022
