My first tea pet by samae
My first tea pet

This tea pet actually came with my tea tray. It changes color when you share your tea with him. He also has a peg so I can move him to different holes in the tray to help keep count of the number of infusions.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

sarah

ace
@samae
I live in Oklahoma USA with my husband and 2...
Milanie ace
I can see why he caught your eye and started you on your collection
July 29th, 2022  
