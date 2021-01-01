Previous
Annual camp reservation tradition by samanthahinrichs
Annual camp reservation tradition

Living in the Pacific Northwest means making summer camp reservations on January 1st! Ella would prefer a morning walk tradition...
1st January 2021

Samantha Hinrichs

@samanthahinrichs
