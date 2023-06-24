Previous
Basking in the sun by samc73
3 / 365

Basking in the sun

24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Sam

@samc73
Hi I'm Sam from Devon in England, UK. I was recently gifted my first DSLR camera and really want to be able to take great...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very nice. Love the smiling fella on the stump.
June 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise