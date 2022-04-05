Previous
Next
Copland Street by samcat
179 / 365

Copland Street

Progress on the dining room external wall. Electrical wiring run, insulation in and window area raised and levelled ready for its window ledge.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Sam Palmer

@samcat
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise