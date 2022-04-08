Previous
Next
Viking style necklace by samcat
181 / 365

Viking style necklace

In copper and silver bought from a Viking at a re-enactment day.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Sam Palmer

@samcat
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise