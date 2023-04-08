Sign up
Photo 547
At the Burrell Collection, Glasgow
I love how this Mary and Jesus are depicted happy and it looks as if the infant Jesus is tickling his mother's chin.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Sam Palmer
@samcat
547
