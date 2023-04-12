Previous
Crafting by samcat
Photo 551

Crafting

Indeed this on a course yesterday.
My first go at material collage, applique and hand embroidery. I want to add more stitching to the background.
I am pleased with my first attempt and feel inspired to do more.
