Inside the Cruck Cottage, Torthorwald by samcat
Inside the Cruck Cottage, Torthorwald

On their open day. An amazing roof structure.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Sam Palmer

@samcat
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful building !
July 9th, 2023  
