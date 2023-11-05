Previous
Sleeping...for now by samcat
Photo 758

Sleeping...for now

Soon after I took this photo, the fleece began to slide slowly down and off the chair, as did Misty. The blanket ended up on the floor and she ended up standing on the chair looking startled.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

