Previous
Photo 758
Sleeping...for now
Soon after I took this photo, the fleece began to slide slowly down and off the chair, as did Misty. The blanket ended up on the floor and she ended up standing on the chair looking startled.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Sam Palmer
@samcat
